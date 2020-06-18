France Slams ‘Provocation’ as US Halts Digital Tax Talks

France and the US locked horns Thursday over taxing digital giants such as Google and Facebook, after Washington said it was breaking off talks aimed at establishing a global framework for making the firms pay larger levies where they operate.

“This letter is a provocation,” French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said, confirming receipt of the announcement by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.

France, Britain, Italy, and Spain have already sent a reply expressing their need to agree on “a fair digital tax at the level of the OECD as quickly as possible,” Le Maire said.

“We were a few centimetres away from an agreement on a tax for digital giants, who are perhaps the only people in the world to have benefitted immensely from the coronavirus,” he told France Inter radio.

In January, 137 countries decided to negotiate a deal on how best to tax tech multinationals by the end of 2020, underneath the auspices of the OECD.

European countries in particular say the alleged GAFA — Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon — are unfairly exploiting tax rules that let them declare profits in low-tax havens, depriving them of a fair share of their fiscal payments.

In the meantime, France as well as Britain, Spain, Italy, among others have imposed taxes on the largest digital companies.

US officials have slammed the moves as discriminating against American firms, and say any new levies should come only as element of a broader overhaul of international tax rules.

Paolo Gentiloni, the EU commissioner for economic affairs, said on Thursday that he hoped Washington’s decision to stop the negotiations wouldn’t normally be permanent.

“I very much regret the US move to put the brakes on international talks on taxation of the digital economy. I hope that this will be a temporary setback rather than a definitive stop,” that he said in a statement.

‘Question of justice’

Public pressure has been rising on governments to keep tech firms more responsible for services which have profoundly reshaped societies and be integral aspects of economic growth.

Critics say the largest businesses have effortlessly escaped meaningful taxation for a long time by establishing their operations in tax havens, for instance Ireland or Luxembourg in the EU.

Washington has threatened to retaliate against France’s tax with tariffs on the same as $2.4 billion (roughly Rs. 18,290 crores) of French goods, though it held off after Paris said it would suspend any collection during the OECD talks.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer did not eliminate a multilateral agreement when that he appeared before the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

“I think there’s clearly room for a negotiated settlement,” he said. “We need an international regime that not only focuses on certain sides and certain industries, but where we generally agree how we’re going to tax people internationally.”

“The European Commission wants a global solution to bring corporate taxation into the 21st century -– and we believe the OECD’s two-pillar approach is the right one,” Gentiloni said.

The “pillars” refer to both key problems at stake in the talks: how to tax firms that governments usually do not tax currently even though the firm operates in their countries, and just how to ensure that each country gets a fair part of a multinational’s taxes.

Gentiloni said in the lack of a deal an EU-wide tax will be sought, but that is no sure thing given the bitter opposition of Ireland, which is home to the EU headquarters for several US tech giants, including Facebook and Apple.

Tax affairs require unanimity among the EU’s 27 member states.

Le Maire vowed that if no deal is reached, France will just do it with its own tax in 2020.

“Whatever happens, we will apply the tax on digital giants in 2020, as it’s a question of justice,” he said.