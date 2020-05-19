France should sell the Mona Lisa for €50bn to deal with its coronavirus economic crisis – Armenian News

France should sell the Mona Lisa for €50billion (£44.7billion) to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Mail stories, citing main French businessmen.

Stephane Distinguin, 46, founder and CEO of the worldwide tech firm, Fabernovel, proposed the French ‘sell the household jewelry’ to fight the economic pressure brought on by the pandemic.

He instructed French journal Usbek & Rica: ‘Day after day, we listing the billions engulfed on this droop like kids counting the fall of a stone right into a properly to measure its depth. We are nonetheless counting, and this crisis appears unfathomable.

“As an entrepreneur and a taxpayer, I do know that these billions aren’t invented and that they are going to essentially value us. An apparent reflex is to sell off a priceless asset at the highest value potential, however one that’s the least crucial as potential to our future.

“A portray is straightforward to transfer and due to this fact to hand over. And we have now plenty of work. Besides, what number of guests to the Louvre and admirers of its Mona Lisa take the time to ponder in the similar room The Wedding at Cana, by Veronese, with its 67 sq. metres (721sq ft) and 130 characters?

“In 2020, we have to get the money where it is. So sell family jewellery. Otherwise, only the Googles, Apples, Facebooks, Amazons, Microsofts, Disneys, Netflixs, Alibabas and Tencents of this world will be able to contribute to the funding of culture.”

Discussing how a lot he thinks the portray would fetch, he stated: “The value is the crux of the matter and the most important topic of controversy.

“I estimate that it could take at least €50billion (£44.7 billion) to purchase the Mona Lisa.

“I was told that my estimate was very overvalued, even far-fetched, but each time without real arguments.”

He additionally urged “tokenising” the Mona Lisa by making a blockchain like Bitcoin in order that events can simply trade the portray.