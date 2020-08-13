France sends two fighter jets, frigate to eastern Mediterranean amid tensions with Turkey By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters French President Emmanuel Macron speaks throughout a Defense Council video conference on Niger at the Fort de Bregancon

PARIS (Reuters) – France will send out two Rafale fighter jets and the marine frigate ‘Lafayette’ to the eastern Mediterranean as part of strategies to increase its military existence in the area, the militaries ministry stated on Thursday, amid indications of stress with Turkey.

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron gotten in touch with Turkey to stop oil and gas expedition in the contested waters because location, which has actually led to increased tensions with Greece.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex costs are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore costs might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, indicating costs are a sign and not proper for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.

Fusion Media or anybody included with Fusion Media will decline any liability for loss or damage as an outcome of dependence on the details …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 12

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR