France sends two fighter jets, frigate to eastern Mediterranean amid tensions with Turkey By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – France will send out two Rafale fighter jets and the marine frigate ‘Lafayette’ to the eastern Mediterranean as part of strategies to increase its military existence in the area, the militaries ministry stated on Thursday, amid indications of stress with Turkey.

Earlier today, French President Emmanuel Macron gotten in touch with Turkey to stop oil and gas expedition in the contested waters because location, which has actually led to increased tensions with Greece.