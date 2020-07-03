France sends skulls of 24 independence fighters back to Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune introduced the transfer on Thursday, the state-run Algeria Press Service reported, and French media reported they arrived within the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Friday afternoon.
France colonized Algeria from 1830 till its independence in 1962, following a seven-year warfare, however resistance to the occupation flared up on quite a few events all through the earlier century.
The stays of a number of leaders of the resistance actions are amongst these being returned, the President mentioned.
They embody allies of Emir Abdelkader, an Islamic preacher who led a bunch of tribesmen in a prolonged battle towards French forces within the mid-19th century.
“Algeria is determined to bring the remains of other deported martyrs back to their homeland,” Tebboune mentioned in a press release reported by APS.
He added that the transfer “perfectly mirrors our sacred respect for our martyrs and symbols of our Revolution, and our commitment to never give up any part of our historical and cultural heritage.”
French President Emmanuel Macron first mentioned he was prepared to return a quantity of skulls taken from Algerian resistance fighters on his first go to to the nation in 2017, native media reported on the time.
Recent anti-racism protests have compelled a quantity of main European international locations to confront their colonial pasts, with many campaigners urging that statues and different public celebrations of imperialism be eliminated.