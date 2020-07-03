France sends skulls of 24 independence fighters back to Algeria

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune introduced the transfer on Thursday, the state-run Algeria Press Service reported, and French media reported they arrived within the Algerian capital, Algiers, on Friday afternoon.

France colonized Algeria from 1830 till its independence in 1962, following a seven-year warfare, however resistance to the occupation flared up on quite a few events all through the earlier century.

The stays of a number of leaders of the resistance actions are amongst these being returned, the President mentioned.

They embody allies of Emir Abdelkader, an Islamic preacher who led a bunch of tribesmen in a prolonged battle towards French forces within the mid-19th century.