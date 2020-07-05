France roller coaster death: Woman dies after falling Formula 1 Coaster

The accident occurred on Saturday around 1:45 pm at Parc Saint-Paul, the park said in a news release. Authorities in Oise confirmed the incident to CNN.

The woman, 32, fell while riding the Formula 1 Coaster. Emergency services were called immediately but were unable to resuscitate the victim, who died on the scene, the park said.

Another life-threatening incident occurred on the same roller coaster in 2009, park president Gilles Campion told CNN.

The Formula 1 Coaster is certainly one of 45 rides at the park. Children at least 4 feet or taller can ride the Formula 1, described by the park as a family group friendly attraction.