France roller coaster death: Woman dies after falling Formula 1 Coaster

The accident occurred on Saturday around 1:45 pm at Parc Saint-Paul, the park said in a news release. Authorities in Oise confirmed the incident to CNN.
The woman, 32, fell while riding the Formula 1 Coaster. Emergency services were called immediately but were unable to resuscitate the victim, who died on the scene, the park said.
Another life-threatening incident occurred on the same roller coaster in 2009, park president Gilles Campion told CNN.
The Formula 1 Coaster is certainly one of 45 rides at the park. Children at least 4 feet or taller can ride the Formula 1, described by the park as a family group friendly attraction.
The portion of the park where the roller coaster is situated was closed to people after the accident, based on the news release.
Parc Saint Paul reopened on June 6 with coronavirus guidelines emerge place, including a mask requirement and social distancing measures.