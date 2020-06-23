France requests trial for 9 suspects in 2016 Bastille Day truck attack

Four suspects have been charged with terrorist conspiracy for alleged hyperlinks to the attacker, Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, who plowed a 19-ton truck down Nice’s Promenade des Anglais and right into a crowd assembled for the July 14 fireworks show.

Five different suspects have been charged with different prison fees, together with for allegedly offering arms to the assailant. The prosecutor’s workplace mentioned they probably didn’t have data of what Bouhlel supposed to do with them.

One of those 5 suspects stays at giant and is being searched for beneath a prison arrest warrant.

The trial, which is ready to happen at a particular court docket for terrorist instances in Paris, just isn’t anticipated earlier than the tip of subsequent yr.

The Islamic State group had claimed duty for the July 14, 2016, attack. French authorities mentioned Bouhlel, a Tunisian with French residency, was impressed by the extremist group’s propaganda, however they are saying no proof has been discovered that IS orchestrated the attack.