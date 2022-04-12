“Freedom”. France reaffirms its full commitment, both on a bilateral basis and as President of the Council of the European Union, Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, to the establishment of peace and stability in the South Caucasus. This was announced by the country’s Foreign Ministry on Tuesday in response to a question about France’s position on the future of the Minsk Group.
As such, France “continues to work with Armenia and Azerbaijan to make progress on humanitarian issues, to support demarcation, to end regional isolation, to preserve heritage, to conclude a peace treaty between the two countries, and to work for the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.” in the message.
Lilit HARUTYUNYAN
