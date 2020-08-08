France offers aid as Mauritius declares emergency over oil spill from stranded vessel By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters A satellite image reveals MV Wakashio



2/3

PORT LOUIS (Reuters) – French President Emmanuel Macron vowed on Saturday to send out groups and devices to assist Mauritius handle an oil spill that ecologists fear might be a significant eco-friendly catastrophe.

The bulk provider MV Wakashio ran aground on July 25 on a reef on the south east coast of the Indian Ocean island.

Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, prime minister of Mauritius, stated a state of ecological emergency and advocated global assistance on Friday.

“The sinking of the #Wakashio represents a danger for Mauritius,” Jugnauth stated in a tweet.

Macron reacted by stating France was releasing groups and devices from Reunion Island.

“When biodiversity is in danger, there is an urgent need to act. France is there. Alongside the Mauritian people. You can count on our dear support,” Macron stated in a tweet.

The vessels is dripping diesel and oil into lagoons, threatening the survival of countless types which are at “risk of drowning in a sea of pollution,” according to Greenpeace.

“The existing oil spill on the reef near Pointe d’Esny on the south east coast of the Mauritian island is most likely among the most dreadful eco-friendly crises ever seen on the little island …