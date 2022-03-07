French President Emanuel Macron congratulated Azerbaijani President Ilham Ali on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The congratulatory letter states that as a co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, France is committed to its efforts to promote just, lasting peace and prosperity in the region.

“I welcome the constructive spirit of the recent discussions with the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan mediated by the President of the EU Council. France is ready to support the progress of all the topics discussed. “In particular, I am particularly concerned about the UNESCO World Heritage Mission we are discussing,” Macron said in a letter.

Macron also noted that France is going to strengthen the ties between Azerbaijan and the European Union, in accordance with the priorities set at the Eastern Partnership summit on December 15 last year.

