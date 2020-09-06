France horse mutilations: Police hunt two suspects in Losne

image copyrightReuters image caption More than 30 horses have been killed or mutilated around France in recent months

Police in France have launched a manhunt for two suspects after the latest in a spate of horse mutilations.

Forty officers have flown by helicopter to the town of Losne, near Dijon, after a horse was attacked on Sunday morning.

Dozens of horses have been killed or maimed around the country this year, prompting public outcry.

Police do not know why the animals are being targeted, nor whether it is the work of one person, or if initial attacks have inspired copycat killings.

During the latest incident, the horse’s owner called police at around 02:00 local time (01:00 BST) on Sunday after seeing lamp lights in his meadow.