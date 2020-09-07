France horse mutilations: Police arrest suspect in Alsace

image copyrightReuters image caption More than 30 horses have been killed or mutilated around France in recent months

French police have detained a man as part of investigations into a series of mystery horse mutilations across the country in recent months.

Police say the 50-year-old was arrested at his home in Alsace.

He is wanted in connection with an attack in Yonne, north-west of Dijon, last month. Police released a sketch of a suspect who was spotted at the scene.

Dozens of horses have been killed or maimed this year. The latest attack occurred south of Dijon on Sunday.

The owner called police at around 02:00 local time (01:00 BST) after seeing lamp lights in his meadow.