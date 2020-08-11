France helping Lebanon investigate Beirut port blasts – Middle East Monitor

The French Ambassador to Lebanon, Bruno Foucher, revealed the other day that his nation is taking part in the continuous examinations of the Beirut port blast that took place last Tuesday.

Foucher stated, in a series of tweets, that “France has been participating in the ongoing investigation since 4 August.”

He included that his nation has actually offered 46 policeman to support the judicial examination opened by the Attorney General “to guarantee the integrity and speed of the investigations”.

French President Emmanuel Macron checked out Lebanon on Thursday, where he met politicians, examined the damage to Beirut and assured to assist Lebanon.

During the previous couple of days, calls have actually increased from Lebanese political leaders and celebrations’ leaders to perform an independent, global examination into the blasts.

More than 200 individuals were eliminated, 6,000 were hurt and some 300,000 made homeless after a huge surge in Beirut port ripped through the capital lastTuesday The blast damaged parts of the city and magnified the financial and political distress which has actually swallowed up Lebanon for months.

Authorities state the surge originated from a 2,750- tonne delivery of extremely explosive ammonium nitrate that had actually been at the port considering that 2014.

