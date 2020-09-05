France expects more severe COVID cases in next 15 days By Reuters

2/2 ©Reuters First French cabinet conference after summer season break



PARIS (Reuters) – France should remain alert as more individuals will be hospitalised in extensive care systems in the next 2 weeks, showing a flare-up in COVID -19 infections in current days, Health Minister Olivier Veran stated on Saturday.

Veran nevertheless dismissed the requirement for a brand-new across the country lockdown, informing BFM tv that France had other ways to combat the infection, consisting of screening.

“I cannot envision a general lockdown. The lockdown was a lid on an overflowing cooking pot,” he stated.

Health authorities on Friday reported 8,975 brand-new validated cases, practically 1,500 greater than the previous day-to-day peak of 7,578 on March 31, when France was in among Europe’s strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

The death toll in France stood at 30,686 individuals since Friday.

As the increase in infections has actually primarily impacted youths, who are less most likely to establish problems, there has actually up until now been less pressure on French medical facilities, which were practically overwhelmed at the end of March.

But after falling gradually for months after an April 14 peak of 32,292, the variety of individuals hospitalised was up by 28 on Friday to 4,671, increasing for a 6th day in a row.

“We are not all on the very same …