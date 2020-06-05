France denies harbouring Venezuelan opposition leader Guaido in Caracas – Panorama

France denied on Friday that Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido had taken refuge at any of its diplomatic websites in Caracas after the Venezuelan overseas minister mentioned he was hiding in the French Embassy, Reuters reported.

“Mr Juan Guaido is not at the French residence in Caracas,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll mentioned in a press release. “We have repeatedly confirmed this to the Venezuelan authorities.”

A French diplomatic supply clarified that Guaido was not in any French websites in the South American nation.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza advised Union Radio on Thursday that Guaido was in the French embassy and likewise accused Spain of harbouring Leopoldo Lopez, one other opponent of the federal government.

“It is shameful for Spanish diplomacy, it is shameful for the diplomacy of France what has happened, and they will pay the price very, very soon,” Arreaza mentioned.

France in May summoned Venezuela’s envoy over accusations President Nicolas Maduro’s authorities had been harassing its embassy in Caracas, together with by reducing water and electrical energy to the ambassador’s residence.