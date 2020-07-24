France calls for sanctions on Turkey over Eastern Mediterranean drilling – Middle East Monitor

French President Emmanuel Macron the other day called for sanctions to be put on Turkey as an outcome of what he stated were its offenses of Greece and Cyprus’ maritime sovereignty in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“It is not acceptable for the maritime space of a Union member state to be violated or threatened. Those responsible must be sanctioned,” Macron stated ahead of a conference kept in Paris with his Cypriot equivalent Nicos Anastasiades.

“In this part of the Mediterranean, which is vital for our two countries, energy and security issues are essential. What’s at stake is a power struggle in particular of Turkey and Russia which are asserting themselves more and more and in the face of which the EU is still doing too little,” Macron informed press reporters, including that it “would be a serious mistake to leave our security in the Mediterranean in the hands of other actors. This is not an option for Europe and it is not something that France will let happen.”

“I stand fully behind Cyprus and Greece in the face of the Turkish violations of their sovereignty. It is unacceptable that the maritime space of (EU) member states be violated and threatened. Those who are doing that must be sanctioned,” he stated.

The French president likewise stated external celebrations who breach the UN embargo enforced on Libya by sending out weapons there need to be penalized in another mean Turkey.

The French president’s remarks followed Ankara’s statement of its intent to start oil and gas expedition in the Eastern Mediterranean, a disputed location with Greece andCyprus Late in 2015 Turkey signed a maritime arrangement with Libya which demarcated its maritime borders and offered it even more rights over Mediterranean waters.

France and Turkey are supporting opposing side in the Libya dispute which sees the worldwide acknowledged, Turkey backed, Government of National Accord (GNA) making advances versus the France backed Libyan National Army (LNA)