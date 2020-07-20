France brings date for compulsory face masks forward to Monday amid health concerns – Panorama

People in France will be compelled to wear face-masks in closed public spaces from Monday, a measure to stem the coronavirus transmission in the country, Euronews reports.

It was revealed by the country’s Health Directorate – Direction générale de la Santé, also knows as DGS – to news agency AFP on Sunday.

Venues concerned include meeting and performance halls, cinemas, restaurants, hotels, game rooms, educational centres, holiday centres, libraries, places of worship, indoor sports venues, museums, stations and airports.

“Stores, shopping centres, administrations, banks and covered markets” have also been added to the list, the DGS said, while masks remain mandatory on public transport too.

Failure to comply may result in a 4th class fine of €135, the DGS said.