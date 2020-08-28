France boss Deschamps reveals reasons for selecting Aouar, Camvinga and Upamecano

The trio of African descent have actually been called to Le Bleu team for the very first time

France supervisor Didier Deschamps has actually provided information regarding why he picked Houssem Aouar, Eduardo Camavinga and Dayot Upamecano ahead of Le Bleus Uefa Nations League ties versus Sweden and Croatia.

The trio who are of Algeria, Angola and Guinea-Bissau descent respectively have actually been starring in their particular clubs.

Aouar was ever-present for Olympique Lyon as they reached the Champions League semi-finals, seeing off Juventus and Manchester City along the method and the 22-year-old’s technical capabilities were too great for Deschamps not to see.

“He [Aouar] has technical skills, he is able to score goals. He has brought more continuity to his performances,” Deschamps stated in a press rundown.

“He’s still a young gamer. We had actually been following him for a very long time. I frequently speak to [France Under-21 manager Sylvain] Ripoll, he offers me more info.

“[Aouar] is rather flexible, he is an assaulting midfielder that can be axial. He is more effective in the offending stage, in using the ball. He has a great deal of fascinating things.”

Camavinga is a 17-year-old who plies his trade for Rennes and has actually been related to a transfer toReal Madrid He played 36 times last season with the Red and Blacks completing in 3rd …