France asks Afghans not to free Taliban convicted of killing French citizens By Reuters

PARIS (Reuters) – France has actually asked the Afghan federal government not to consist of Taliban fighters convicted of killing French citizens in a detainee release offer, the foreign ministry stated onSaturday

The Afghan federal government has actually concurred to release 400 “hard-core” detainees as part of moves towards peace talks with the Taliban militants, and an authorities stated on Friday that 80 of these convicts had actually been released up until now.

“France is particularly concerned by the presence, among the individuals liable to be released, of several terrorists convicted of killing French citizens in Afghanistan,” the foreign ministry stated in a declaration.

“It firmly opposes the liberation of individuals convicted of crimes against French nationals, in particular soldiers and humanitarian workers,” it stated.

“As a result, we have immediately asked the Afghan authorities not to proceed with the release of these terrorists.”

Disagreement over the release of the detainees, who consist of people implicated in connection with some of Afghanistan’s bloodiest attacks, has actually currently postponed peace settlements for months as the United States withdraws soldiers under an offer signed with the Taliban in February.

