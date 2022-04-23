On the eve of the Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day, the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle issued a statement, which, in particular, reads:

“Armenians of the Ottoman Empire were annihilated by the authorities of their own state amid the indifference of the international community

The France-Artsakh friendship framework reaffirms its unwavering support to the citizens of Artsakh, its commitment to the need for recognition of the democratic state they have built over 30 years.

By Azerbaijan in 2020 As a result of the war unleashed in September, a large part of the territory of Artsakh was occupied.

The leadership of Azerbaijan, its ally Turkey, pursues an anti-Armenian racist policy at the highest level.

“The Friendship Circle believes that after Azerbaijan’s aggression against Artsakh, after the crimes committed by the Baku regime there, France, a co-chair of the Minsk Group, should immediately abandon its fruitless neutral policy and recognize the Artsakh Republic on the basis of international law.”