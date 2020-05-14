France and Spain say large-scale testing for coronavirus shows no herd immunity across population

Among youngsters, prevalence was three per cent among the many five-to-nine age group, and just below 4 per cent amongst pre-teens and teenagers.

Only half Spain has begun part one in every of a three-stage technique for lifting the strict quarantine measures. The authorities plans to steadily carry lockdown measures by means of June and presumably into July within the worst-hit areas similar to Madrid and Barcelona.

“In principle, these results provide no basis on which to vary the plan we are working on,” Salvador Illa, Spain’s well being minister, stated on presenting the outcomes of a survey involving greater than 60,000 folks from across the nation.

“Herd immunity is not going to be possible until there is a vaccine, unless we are prepared to accept an enormous human toll,” Pere Godoy, president of the Spanish Epidemiological Society, instructed the newspaper El País.

“The virus has proved to be very dangerous and any policy that allows it to circulate comprises a huge risk.”

Of Spain’s areas, Madrid had the best proportion of optimistic checks with 11.three per cent of the population exhibiting the antibodies.