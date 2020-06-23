France and Australia return to growth as Covid-19 slump eases – business live | Business

“The flash eurozone PMI indicated another substantial easing of the region’s downturn in June. Output and demand are still falling but no further collapsing. While second quarter GDP remains likely to have dropped at an unprecedented rate, the rise in the PMI adds to expectations that the lifting of lockdown restrictions will help bring the downturn to a conclusion as we head into the summertime.

France has even staged a tentative return to growth, albeit having suffered a steeper decline at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic than Germany. Germany and other euro area meanwhile saw welcome moderations in rates of decline. “However, with the timing of a return to normal still something which can only be speculated upon, and virus-related restrictions likely to keep on to hit many organizations for other year, we remain very cautious of the strength and sustainability of any economic rebound.

“The job market remains a particular area of concern, especially if demand fails to pick up sharply in coming months. We therefore continue to expect GDP to slump by over 8% in 2020 and, while the recovery may start in the third quarter, momentum could soon fade meaning it will likely take up to three years before the eurozone regains its pre-pandemic level of GDP.”