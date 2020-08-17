Fran Drescher recalls ‘traumatizing’ 1985 home invasion and rape: ‘I was shattered’

“It took me at least a year before I even felt close to being myself,” Drescher continued. “I remember I was once in a restaurant with my manager, maybe, but we were having lunch and a busboy dropped a tray of utensils and it made a loud noise and I literally jumped out of my seat and screamed. And everybody in the restaurant looked at me as I [slinked] down back into my chair.”

The “Nanny” star and executive manufacturer, 62, reviewed the traumatic event on “Fran Drescher: In My Own Words,” slated to air onAug 16, and stated the experience left her skittish and not able to concentrate on lots of things in her everyday life while the wrongdoers stayed at big.

“You’re really on edge and you’re not yourself at all. And you keep replaying in your head, ‘What if I did this? Or maybe if I never went home that night and I was supposed to maybe go out for dinner with other people and if only I had done that and blah, blah, blah,’” describedDrescher “And, you understand, all of us got treatment, which assists due to the fact that we got tools on how to not stay in the minute of scary and stroll ourselves– our minds all the method through the procedure of ‘and then they left and then we lived and then they were captured and …