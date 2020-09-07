Fractures appear in Belarus opposition as Lukashenko digs in

When Alexander Lukashenko was met by boos, whistles and chants of “Resign! Resign!” on a visit to the Minsk Wheel Tractor Plant the day after hundreds of thousands of people protested against his disputed re-election, it looked as if the Belarusian autocrat’s days as president might be numbered.

Three weeks on, however, Belarus’s opposition movement has had to reconcile itself to the fact that, in the short term at least, Mr Lukashenko has been able to cling on to power. Although the 66-year-old former collective farm boss continues to face huge street protests, the latest on Sunday, his security apparatus has remained loyal. Crucially, he also seems to have the backing of his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin.

“We basically have a stand-off,” said Joerg Forbrig, from the German Marshall Fund of the US, a think-tank. “Neither side has really been able to advance. Lukashenko has tried to step up the pressure with arrests. But the mobilisation [of protesters] has not substantially dropped.”

With Mr Lukashenko digging in, there were for the first time signs last week of disagreement within the opposition about how to keep up the pressure on his regime.

On Tuesday, Maria Kolesnikova, one of the trio of women who fronted Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s campaign against Mr…