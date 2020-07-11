Foxconn to invest $1 billion in India to ramp up iPhone production

Foxcomm may be looking to invest $1 billion in a current factory in India, sources cited by Reuters state. The expansion of the plant near Sriperumbudur will require three years to complete and can result in the opening of 6,000 new jobs.

iPhone XR (right) will be joined by other models when the factory gets expanded

Apple’s requested that Foxconn shift some of the iPhone’s production outside China in order to be more flexible in the function of an escalation of the US-China trade conflict, the sources say. The factory in the southern part of India is where Foxconn makes iPhone XRs now. The plans are for other models to also be manufactured there post the expansion.

Neither company has confirmed the reports and Reuters sources remain unnamed.

