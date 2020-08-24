Foxconn, other Asian firms consider Mexico factories as China risks grow By Reuters

3/3 ©Reuters FILE IMAGE: An indication reveals the production complex of Foxconn PCE Technology, in Ciudad Juarez



By Sumeet Chatterjee, Yimou Lee and Anthony Esposito

HONG KONG/TAIPEI/MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Taiwan- based electronic devices producers Foxconn and Pegatron are amongst business considering brand-new factories in Mexico, individuals with direct understanding of the matter stated, as the U.S.-China trade war and coronavirus pandemic timely firms to reconsider worldwide supply chains.

The strategies might introduce billions of dollars in severely required fresh financial investments over the next couple of years for Latin America’s second-largest economy, which is primed for its worst economic crisis considering that the 1930s Great Depression.

Foxconn (TW:-RRB- (TW:-RRB- and Pegatron (TW:-RRB- are understood as professionals for a number of phone producers consisting of Apple (O:-RRB-. It was not right away clear which business they would deal with inMexico

According to 2 of the sources, Foxconn has strategies to utilize the factory to make Apple iPhones. However, among the sources stated, there had actually been no indication of Apple’s direct participation in the strategy yet.

Foxconn is most likely to make a decision on a brand-new factory later on this year, and work will start after that, the 2 individuals stated, including there was no …