Most stock quote data provided by BATS. Market indices are shown in real time, except for the DJIA, that is delayed by two minutes. All times are ET. Disclaimer. Morningstar: Copyright 2018 Morningstar, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Factset: FactSet Research Systems Inc.2018. All rights reserved. Chicago Mercantile Association: Certain market data is the property of Chicago Mercantile Exchange Inc. and its particular licensors. All rights reserved. Dow Jones: The Dow Jones branded indices are proprietary to and are calculated, distributed and marketed by DJI Opco, a subsidiary of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC and also have been licensed for use to S&P Opco, LLC and CNN. Standard & Poor’s and S&P are registered trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC and Dow Jones is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC. All content of the Dow Jones branded indices Copyright S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC 2018 and/or its affiliates.
Home Top Stories Fox News under fire for stock market graphic
Most Popular
Doorstep delights: why front gardens matter | Life and style
Last month, with an increase of time in the home than usual, Charlotte Harris, one half of the landscape design duo Harris Bugg,...
Australian surfer dies after being bitten by a great white shark nearly 10 feet...
The man, from Queensland, was killed while surfing at Salt Beach near Kingscliff on the far north coast of New South Wales, based...
How to create a soothing home for troubled times
When the inside designer and writer Cate St Hill experienced anxiety, it had a profound effect on her approach to decorating. The calm...
Black Lives Matter protests risk spreading coronavirus, warns Hancock – video | US news
The UK health secretary has said there is a risk of a rise in Covid-19 cases following a Black Lives Matter protests this...
How Woolworths, Target, Wendy’s stole their names from US brands
Have you ever visited the U.S. and been confused to see Target, Wendy's and Kmart stores, but not everbody knows them? All three well-known...