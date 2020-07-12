Fox News: Tucker Carlson writer Blake Neff resigns over racist messages

Image copyright

A top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has resigned after posting racist and sexist comments on the web.

Blake Neff, who joined Tucker Carlson Tonight in 2017, resigned on Friday after a CNN investigation.

It found that Mr Neff regularly used highly offensive language on an online forum called AutoAdmit underneath the name CharlesXII.

Fox News described the posts as “horrendous and deeply offensive”. Mr Carlson is yet to comment.

What did the posts say?

There were many posts under the pseudonym including derogatory comments African-Americans, Asian-Americans and women.

These included: “Black doods staying inside playing Call of Duty is probably one of the biggest factors keeping crime down” and “honestly given how tired black people always claim to be, maybe the real crisis is their lack of sleep.”

Fox News broke the UK’s broadcasting rules

Nigel Farage hired by Fox News as a political analyst

He also maintained a thread harassing a woman and posted information regarding her personal life.

The posts stumbled on light after CNN received a tip-off that CharlesXII was actually Mr Neff. They could actually identify him by matching up content in his messages with publicly available information about him.

What has Fox said?

“Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation,” the network said in an internal memo.

“Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force.”

Fox said Mr Carlson would address this issue in his show on Monday. The conservative broadcaster has described Mr Neff as a “wonderful writer” before.

In a recent interview with the Dartmouth Alumni Magazine, Mr Neff said that when Mr Carlson read scripts off his teleprompter, “the first draft was written by me”.