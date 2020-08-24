Fox News taught President Trump everything he knows about the Constitution, he said

A former New Jersey Superior Court judge who became the top on-air legal expert at Fox News, Napolitano was at once flattered and horrified.
Almost every Fox News star has a story like this: A story about how Fox’s shows became influential — too influential — inside the Trump administration.
Inside Fox, hosts one-upped one another to get, and stay, on Trump’s good side. Programming choices were customized for one viewer at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
While hosting “Fox & Friends Weekend,” Pete Hegseth peered at his phone during commercial breaks, checking to see if the president had tweeted about the show that morning. He was thrilled when Trump picked up on something he said, and he made sure everyone around him knew it. In 2017 his co-hosts felt like he was putting on a show specifically for POTUS because Hegseth was angling to become Veterans Affairs secretary.
He didn’t get the job, but he got almost everything else he sought — face time with Trump, dinners at the White House, and presidential pardons for troops accused of war crimes who he said were being treated unfairly.
Three plus years into the Trump presidency, Hegseth’s co-hosts who were skeptical of the president are gone, but he’s still there, and his show is Trumpier than ever.
To paraphrase a famous uncle, with great influence comes great responsibility. But stars like Hegseth frequently failed that test, peddling misinformation about immigration, voter fraud and other Fox narratives. The…