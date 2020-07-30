Fox News reporter describes what officers face in Portland riots: ‘Debris and rocks and frozen bottles’

La Jeunesse stated he was advised to use a gas mask to avoid breathing in toxic substances from the tear gas released to stop the violent crowds, which he stated “lingers in the air” due to an absence of ventilation “because everything is boarded up.”

“It literally coats the floor and the wall. And it just kind of sits there in the air,” he described.

La Jeunesse was likewise offered a helmet and a flak coat to safeguard him from “all the debris and rocks and frozen bottles and things that are thrown at you when they finally open the doors.”

The nighttime presentations normally start around 9: 00 p.m. regional time and stay mostly serene up until near midnight.

“You have a lot of speakers who talk in generalities about systemic racism and police brutality,” he stated. “And then most … leave … and individuals left are a bit more hardcore.

“It’s after midnight. Most people who work for a living the next morning probably want to get in bed,” he went on. “And then you’ve got the guys who are wearing helmets. They come in with their homemade shields. Like right now, I’m looking at a bucket of rocks next to me that are left, that are brought in, for the purpose of throwing at the feds.”

La Jeunesse stated some rioters triggered fireworks inches far from the federal officers, numerous of whom have actually been required to look for treatment after sustaining arm and leg burns.

“It’s really loud and very disconcerting when you’re on the inside,” he informedAnthony “And these things, when they burn up in front of you, they burn agents’ legs and arms and neck, stuff like that. They’ve got to go in for treatment.”

Describing the range of weapons utilized by rioters, La Jeunesse noted ” bats, hockey sticks, a thing with nails in it where you ‘d strike someone and the nail would capture on them.

“What was very inventive was the lawn sprayer that you’d use for pesticides,” he included. “They [agents] seized, like, 12 of those.”

Heavy- responsibility lasers are likewise a popular option, La Jeunesse specified.

“These are not like a laser guideline that you ‘d utilize in class. These are the lasers they utilize that can reach, you understand, pilots in aircrafts. They’re truly strong, and [as] quickly as they unlock, they’ll train those lasers on you. And, naturally, you’re advised, ‘Don’t take a look at the laser.'”

The reporter included that 3 federal representatives “have retina damage, apparently permanently. One of them, I guess … still sees spots, but his vision’s coming back.”

At a specific point in the night, La Jeunesse stated, “over the speaker, the feds will state, you understand, ‘This is gon na be stated [an] illegal assembly. Get off the fence. You’re topic to munitions and tear gas if you do not stop doing this.'”

“People don’t stop,” he went on. “And then they hurry out the doors in their equipment and then attempt to tube down the fires and they shoot pepper balls and tear gas to attempt to clear the location.

“And that’s good for about 20 minutes, and then they come back and do it again.”

Fox News’ Tyler Olsen added to this report.