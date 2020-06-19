Fox News poll has Biden beating Trump by 12 points with Americans upset of his handling of protests

Former Vice President Joe Biden happens to be leading President Donald Trump by 12 points – as voters look to the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, the killing of George Floyd and the economy with disdain.

Biden is currently leading with 50 percent while Trump has 38 per cent, a two per cent increase for the Democrat and a two per cent decrease for the president from their mid-May Fox News poll.

Biden is observed as the more favorable candidate as 53 per cent have favorable views of him compared to 43 per cent of voters who’ve favorable views of Trump.

Trump’s a reaction to Black Lives Matter protests and civil unrest around the world, on top of his handling of COVID-19 have tanked his ratings as of late

When it relates to the demonstrations which have become the norm in the United States for recent years weeks, some 56 percent of voters disapprove of Trump’s handling of the protest.

Sixty percent of voters had favorable opinions concerning the protests for George Floyd, Arbery Ahmaud, Breonna Taylor and more.

Voters are growing increasingly worried about racism in the country, with 81 percent of voters expressing concern over racism while 66 per cent of voters saw racism as a major threat to the stability of the country.

When looking at Biden’s treatment of minorities, 53 per cent believe he respects minorities when compared with 35 percent for Trump

Trump’s handling of race relations in the united states has been frowned upon by voters, with 61 per cent saying that they disapprove.

Black voters are even more critical of Trump, with only eight percent believing that he respect minorities compared to 79 per cent who believe Biden does.

Some 67 per cent of voters also said that unemployment and the pandemic have also caused major dilemmas to the country’s stability.

Trump’s overall job approval rating has been down to 44 positive when compared with 49 in April, when it was its highest

Biden is leading among young voters, women and black voters. He is also leading among voters over the age of 65.

Trump continues to be leading among evangelicals and is still leading for rural voters.

The study was conducted on June 13-16 through the Beacon Research and Shaw & Company, and was done through interviews held with 1,343 random voters nationwide.

The poll was conducted on the phone and has a 2.5 percentage point margin of error.