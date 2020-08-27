Fox News pays Tucker Carlson $10 million a year to justify violence

“How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would?” Carlson asked viewers.

Why? Because his 8 p.m. program “Tucker Carlson Tonight” attracts a big audience that feels alienated from the rest of the media landscape. Last month Carlson averaged four million viewers a night, nearly doubling the show on Fox that airs one hour earlier, “The Story.”

Carlson is the right-wing equivalent of must-see-TV. As a result, he has the backing of Fox Corporation CEO Lachlan Murdoch and a huge amount of autonomy.

This is why it is important to follow the millions. During my research for “Hoax,” which is subtitled “Donald Trump, Fox News, and the Dangerous Distortion of Truth,” I interviewed numerous correspondents and producers who said they wished management would rein Carlson in.

They cited examples like his December 2018 comment that mass immigration “makes our country poorer, and dirtier, and more divided” and his August 2019 assertion that white supremacy is a “hoax.”

But Carlson has an alliance of sorts with Murdoch, eldest son of Rupert, the Fox patriarch. It was Rupert who picked…