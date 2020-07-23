Fox News parts ways with a morning host who caused a Covid-19 scare

Heather Childers, who had actually been an early morning host on Fox given that 2012, was benched after the occurrence in lateMarch She was not return on the air once again– regardless of her public project on Twitter and her messages to President Trump.
This week, after sources stated that Childers was no longer associated with the network, a Fox spokesperson verified her exit.
“Fox News and Heather Childers have parted ways. We wish her all the best,” the spokesperson informed CNNBusiness
.
The uncommon situations of her exit are a window into the tv news market’s modifications due to the pandemic.
Shows like “Fox & Friends” regularly sided with President Trump’s pronouncements that the infection was under control which it would in some way vanish.
Childers led the 4a m. hour of “Fox & Friends First,” the network’s very first live program of the day. On March 18, she was significantly ill both on and off cam, which caused issue amongst the staffers who were still entering into the structure, sources stated.
Childers gone to a physician after the program and stated on Twitter that she was great. She returned to work and hosted her hour on March 19.
But Fox executives were upset that she concerned work while noticeably ill, according to a source with understanding of the matter. That’s why she was sidelined starting on March20
.
By April 6, she tweeted that she had actually evaluated unfavorable two times, and remained in the dark about when she may be back on TELEVISION. She shared many helpful messages from fans, and in some cases she tweeted straight to Trump, pleading her case.
“I’d love to go back to work @realDonaldTrump,” she tweeted April 9, “but the antibody tests only show positive if you have had the virus. I’ve had TWO negative COVID19 tests results & no symptoms.” She tweeted: “Can I go back to work?”
Childers did not react to a ask for remark from CNN Business.