Fox News Panel Epically Mocks Ex-DNC Chair Donna Brazile After She Claims ‘There’s No First Amendment Right To Lie’

Panelists on Fox News’ “The Five” couldn’t assist however burst out laughing on Wednesday as they mocked former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile for outrageously claiming that “there’s no First Amendment right to lie.”

Brazile, who’s now a Fox News contributor, was showing on the present to debate the truth that Donald Trump has gone to conflict with Twitter after the social media added a reality verify label to a few of his tweets on Tuesday. Co-host Jesse Watters went on a protracted rant towards Twitter for what the location did, saying the transfer might find yourself “helping the president” by proving that “the whole thing is so cooked up.”

Brazile fired again by mocking Watters for “whining” earlier than later happening a rant of her personal, saying she would have “deleted” Trump’s tweets if it was as much as her.

That’s when she took issues a step additional and made her ridiculous assertion in regards to the First Amendment.

“There’s no First Amendment right to lie. Period,” she stated.

The assertion was so blatantly unsuitable that the panel was left speechless for a second earlier than they erupted in mockery of her.

“You can’t lie?!” a surprised Greg Gutfeld requested, with Dana Perino responding with, “well, actually, you can.”

Brazile proceeded to double down, saying emphatically, “There is no First Amendment right to lie. There’s no First Amendment right to lie. You just go ahead and lie.”

“I can say I’m 6 feet tall. Are you going to have me arrested?” Gutfeld responded. “What would happen to politicians, Donna? If you couldn’t lie, you’d have no politics.”

This simply goes that Democrats need to police every little thing as of late, even our freedom of speech. Make no mistake, the left is after our First Amendment rights, and they’ll finally do no matter they’ll to limit them if we enable them to take this any additional. Brazile’s ignorance in regards to the first modification could appear humorous now, nevertheless it gained’t be a laughing matter for much longer if her fellow radical Democrats take management.

This piece was written by PoliZette Staff on May 28, 2020. It initially appeared in LifeZette and is utilized by permission.

