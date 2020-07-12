FOX News Media condemns ‘racist, sexist and homophobic’ behavior after staffer resigns over offensive posts

FOX NEWS CHANNEL FINISHES QUARTER WITH RECORD-SETTING VIEWERSHIP

“We learned that now former employee Blake Neff, a writer on ‘Tucker Carlson Tonight,’ made horrendous and deeply offensive racist, sexist and homophobic comments under a pseudonym on the forum AutoAdmit,” Scott and Wallace wrote to all FOX News Media employees.

“We want to make abundantly clear that FOX News Media strongly condemns this horrific racist, misogynistic and homophobic behavior. Neff’s abhorrent conduct on this forum was never divulged to the show or the network until Friday, at which point we swiftly accepted his resignation,” Scott and Wallace added. “Make no mistake, actions such as his cannot and will not be tolerated at any time in any part of our work force.”

FOX News host Howard Kurtz addressed the situation on “MediaBuzz” on Sunday morning, saying Scott and Wallace “minced no words” using their memo condemning the behavior.

“What Neff posted anonymously over five years is extremely ugly stuff, such as racist jokes such as the N-word, derogatory slurs for gays and lesbians, denigrating the Mormon religion and mocking a woman’s dating life,” Kurtz said.

Tucker Carlson is likely to inform viewers on Monday’s edition of “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

