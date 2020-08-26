Fox News’ Martha MacCallum Calls Out RINO Jeff Flake

RINO previous Arizona Senator Jeff Flake is not just backing Joe Biden, however he’s making the rounds on the night political chat reveals extoling it.

Flake is clearly gunning for among those cabinet slots booked for members of the other celebration, like secretary of transport.

Our main declaration on Jeff Flake’s recommendation of the most severe, far-left Democrat governmental ticket in contemporary U.S. history: pic.twitter.com/pazaKEJbAu — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) August 24, 2020

But in an interview with Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum on Monday, the host held his small feet to the fire. Flake did not come off well. MacCallum asked how, as a self-described conservative, Flake might support such a leftwing ticket.

Flake suggested:

“I think, if you look at Joe Biden’s record, he’s not been that. This is a primary that he has just been through. He also said he would work with Republicans…that’s not a popular thing to say in the Democratic primary, but he did. He’s a creature of the Senate. He knows how to compromise. He knows how to work across the aisle and I’m confident he will do that in the future.”

MacCallum raised the compromise criminal offense reform costs Trump made it through Congress: “The president was really able to sign that into law. We had 8 years of …