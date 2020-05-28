Fox News looks the other way as US passes grim 100,000 death milestone

But there was one outlier. “Just so you’re aware, this is what is, in contrast, this is what is the front page for our friends at the Fox News Channel right now,” Maddow said. “It’s as you can see a little bit different.” Indeed, over the fold, Fox was covering all the death toll.

“If you scroll down and scroll down and scroll down, eventually you do get — they do ultimately get to, oh yeah, 100,000 Americans dead,” Maddow said. “They do get to it eventually.”

Maddow’s monitoring wasn’t specific to Fox’s homepage. The system’s on-air programming Wednesday nighttime was comparable. None of its prime time shows caused by the somber news about the death toll. Martha MacCallum, that hosts what’s assumed to be Fox’s go-to “straight news” program, began her series the narrative about a pupil suspected of two homicides. It took her over 50 minutes for to the information about 100,000 dead Americans. She stored it for the very last section.

Tucker Carlson directed his schedule using a monologue on “Big Tech censorship.” Sean Hannity using live-coverage of the Minneapolis protests. And Laura Ingraham using a call to reopen the nation and an assault on Dr. Anthony Fauci. Ingraham even found time to get a “FARTGATE 2020” segment. (You can’t make this up.)

Like the President, whose Twitter feed concentrated on what but the death toll Wednesday night, Fox mostly appeared off as the death toll crossed 100,000. If historians were to return and see Fox News on the nighttime the nation passed 100,000 deaths, they would be forgiven if they did not know it occurred.

This is, naturally, a part of a bigger pattern. A research by the innovative watchdog Media Matters found that “between May 11 and May 26, the coronavirus’s total U.S. numeric death toll was mentioned between the hours of 8-11 p.m. on Fox only 11 times in almost 36 hours of programming.” And I previously reported who Fox had just one week exchanged in its policy of coronavirus to move all in about the President’s “OBAMAGATE” conspiracy.

It is remarkable. We are residing what’s widely regarded as among the biggest tales in a production, and the nation’s most-watched cable news system keeps placing it around the back burner.



