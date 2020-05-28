Fox News looks the other way as US passes grim 100,000 death milestone

But there was one outlier. “Just so you’re aware, this is what is, in contrast, this is what is the front page for our friends at the Fox News Channel right now,” Maddow said. “It’s as you can see a little bit different.” Indeed, over the fold, Fox was covering all the death toll.

“If you scroll down and scroll down and scroll down, eventually you do get — they do ultimately get to, oh yeah, 100,000 Americans dead,” Maddow said. “They do get to it eventually.”

Maddow’s monitoring wasn’t specific to Fox’s homepage. The system’s on-air programming Wednesday nighttime was comparable. None of its prime time shows caused by the somber news about the death toll. Martha MacCallum, that hosts what’s assumed to be Fox’s go-to “straight news” program, began her series the narrative about a pupil suspected of two homicides. It took her over 50 minutes for to the information about 100,000 dead Americans. She stored it for the very last section.