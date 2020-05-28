Fox News looks the other way as US passes grim 100,000 death milestone

But there was one outlier. “Just so you’re aware, this is what is, in contrast, this is what is the front page for our friends at the Fox News Channel right now,” Maddow said. “It’s as you can see a little bit different.” Indeed, over the fold, Fox was covering all the death toll.
“If you scroll down and scroll down and scroll down, eventually you do get — they do ultimately get to, oh yeah, 100,000 Americans dead,” Maddow said. “They do get to it eventually.”
Maddow’s monitoring wasn’t specific to Fox’s homepage. The system’s on-air programming Wednesday nighttime was comparable. None of its prime time shows caused by the somber news about the death toll. Martha MacCallum, that hosts what’s assumed to be Fox’s go-to “straight news” program, began her series the narrative about a pupil suspected of two homicides. It took her over 50 minutes for to the information about 100,000 dead Americans. She stored it for the very last section.
Like the President, whose Twitter feed concentrated on what but the death toll Wednesday night, Fox mostly appeared off as the death toll crossed 100,000. If historians were to return and see Fox News on the nighttime the nation passed 100,000 deaths, they would be forgiven if they did not know it occurred.
It is remarkable. We are residing what’s widely regarded as among the biggest tales in a production, and the nation’s most-watched cable news system keeps placing it around the back burner.