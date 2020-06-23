Fox News’ Janice Dean Slaps CNN For Avoiding Nursing Home Scandal In Cuomo Interview

Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean slammed CNN reporters Poppy Harlow and Jim Sciutto for cowardly avoiding any questions concerning the New York nursing home scandal within an interview with Governor Cuomo.

Dean pointed out that the pair had over nine minutes to handle the lethal controversy plaguing Cuomo and his administration.

“@CNN doesn’t ask @NYGovCuomo about nursing home deaths,” she tweeted. “Shame on @PoppyHarlowCNN and @jimsciutto. Bravo to @SRuhle on @MSNBC for being a journalist.”

Cuomo, in March, issued an executive order which forced nursing homes to defend myself against patients that had tested positive for coronavirus.

He would refuse to reverse the directive – alone of its kind – for six weeks while well over 6,000 older persons succumbed to the virus.

How Hard Is It To Be Actual Journalists?

Dean, whose husband’s parents were both victims of COVID-19, and whom nursing homes played a part, continued to tear into Harlow and Sciutto.

“How hard is it to ask the question about 6,000+ New York seniors that have been sitting ducks thanks to [Cuomo’s] order to contaminate nursing facilities with Covid positive patients?” she wondered.

Dean so-called that the network has never asked Cuomo in regards to the scandal, claiming the reporters would have actually broken new ground had they done so.

Sciutto, instead of understanding the sensitivity of the situation, made a decision to get combative with Dean, explaining that there were way too many other topics to talk about.

We pressed him on:

-NYers flouting health restrictions throughout reopening

-Why NY waited six years after Eric Garner to ban chokeholds

-Potential barriers to mail-in voting throughout 2nd wave As journalists, we press officials of both parties every day. Thank you for watching https://t.co/rSDMdFhzx9 — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) June 22, 2020

‘Thank you for watching.’

What a clown. Then again, when you can count your viewership on one hand, probably best to thank those who are coping with the show.

Dean Spits Fire

Seemingly maybe not thrilled with Sciutto’s response, Dean responded in kind by spitting nails at Sciutto.

“You had 9 minutes to ask him a very important question. A question [Cuomo] rarely gets asked on your channel,” she fired right back. “6,000+ deaths. An order that was scrubbed off the government website. Don’t you think our families deserve answers?”

She added, “Nice try though. Good use of dashes.”

The Fox News host has also eviscerated Cuomo’s brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, for operating under the guise of being a journalist but nonetheless failing to press his brother on his deadly decision.

Awww. @NYGovCuomo is auditioning for a brand new comedy show with @ChrisCuomo on @CNN. Of course the Gov didn’t address the a large number of deaths from COVID-19 in nursing homes in New York. (Roughly 20 percent of most deaths inside our state). Enjoy the giant swab! https://t.co/U5Yl487oUm — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) May 21, 2020

“The fact that I am seeing, last night, him … making fun, inappropriate jokes and insensitive jokes, cruel jokes … make no mistake,” Dean said in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

“I am glad that Chris Cuomo has recovered from COVID because he apparently did have it. And I’m glad that their family is well, but my family is not well,” she added. “And that is not something to joke about.”

In the rare instances where in actuality the media has actually asked him about nursing homes, Cuomo has said it was actually the fault of:

He lies such as this because that he knows major networks like CNN won’t ever investigate. And if they do investigate in order to find the Democrat governor might have been at fault, they’ll never report on it.

What do you consider they’d do if President Trump issued a directive that light emitting diode directly to a large number of people dying? He hasn’t even come close to that and the mainstream media accused him of attempting to “euthanize” seniors.

Cuomo lied, seniors died. And the media so far has just gone whistling through the graveyard.