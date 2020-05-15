Fox News dumps coronavirus coverage for anti-Obama conspiracy theory

If you wakened from a coma on Wednesday afternoon and flipped on Fox News, or checked the community’s web site, you would be forgiven when you had no thought the nation is at present grappling with a pandemic killing tens-of-thousands of Americans and leaving hundreds of thousands extra unemployed.
Fox News hosts resembling Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham hyped the brand new developments as a part of the supposed “OBAMAGATE” scandal the community has been selling for the previous couple of days with President Trump. Anchors on the community, resembling Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, additionally elevated the story. And in the course of the day, softball interviews got to Republican Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, each of whom have, up to now, declined to seem on CNN.
Online, the Fox News homepage prominently displayed articles on the subject, whereas barely mentioning the coronavirus or havoc it has wrecked on the nation and world. It seemed much more just like the entrance web page of the far-right web site Breitbart than a reputable information group.
That Fox News would push a dishonest disinformation marketing campaign in opposition to Trump’s political opponents is reprehensible, however not shocking. The community has been pumping poison into the nationwide dialog for fairly a while. But that Fox is participating in such conduct as greater than 83,000 Americans lay lifeless from a virus that has upended American life is especially repugnant.
And whereas it is likely to be tempting to disregard all of this, and brush it apart, there’s a actual information story right here: It’s that the President of the United States, at the side of a significant American community, is polluting the data wells throughout a pandemic to assist distract from the unhealthy information and increase his re-election efforts.
Hannity lashes out at choose in Flynn case
“You botched this from day one and you had a bias from day one,” Hannity seethed. “You reek of ignorance, you reek of political bias. So Judge Sullivan, you and you alone from this day forward are responsible for continuing what has been a travesty of justice that destroyed four years of an American hero’s life, and it’s time for a new venue and a new judge and someone unlike you that doesn’t have political bias.”
“The health experts keep saying inconvenient things”
Limbaugh explains Trump’s Fauci technique
“‘Oh, my God. Tony, you should run for office,’ and then privately you ignore every damn thing he says and implement your own policy,” Limbaugh added. “That’s the only way you can do it.” The caller requested Limbaugh if Trump will pursue such a method. “I think he already is,” Limbaugh replied.