Fox News dumps coronavirus coverage for anti-Obama conspiracy theory

If you wakened from a coma on Wednesday afternoon and flipped on Fox News, or checked the community’s web site, you would be forgiven when you had no thought the nation is at present grappling with a pandemic killing tens-of-thousands of Americans and leaving hundreds of thousands extra unemployed.

That’s as a result of the conservative community largely ignored the virus within the afternoon and into its prime time programming. After Republican senators released a list of Obama officers who sought to unmask the identify of an unidentified American caught in intelligence studies, who turned out to be Michael Flynn, Fox News went all in on the story. (When requested concerning the lack of coronavirus coverage, a Fox News spokesperson pointed to coverage from earlier within the afternoon.)

Fox News hosts resembling Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham hyped the brand new developments as a part of the supposed “OBAMAGATE” scandal the community has been selling for the previous couple of days with President Trump. Anchors on the community, resembling Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, additionally elevated the story. And in the course of the day, softball interviews got to Republican Senators Rand Paul and Ron Johnson, each of whom have, up to now, declined to seem on CNN.

Online, the Fox News homepage prominently displayed articles on the subject, whereas barely mentioning the coronavirus or havoc it has wrecked on the nation and world. It seemed much more just like the entrance web page of the far-right web site Breitbart than a reputable information group.

That Fox News would push a dishonest disinformation marketing campaign in opposition to Trump’s political opponents is reprehensible, however not shocking. The community has been pumping poison into the nationwide dialog for fairly a while. But that Fox is participating in such conduct as greater than 83,000 Americans lay lifeless from a virus that has upended American life is especially repugnant. And whereas it is likely to be tempting to disregard all of this, and brush it apart, there’s a actual information story right here: It’s that the President of the United States, at the side of a significant American community, is polluting the data wells throughout a pandemic to assist distract from the unhealthy information and increase his re-election efforts. Hannity lashes out at choose in Flynn case After federal Judge Emmet Sullivan requested whether or not Flynn could be held in contempt of courtroom for perjury, and appointed a retired choose to argue in opposition to the DOJ’s case to dismiss the case, right-wing media lit up with outrage. That was most obvious in Hannity’s comments Wednesday night time. “You botched this from day one and you had a bias from day one,” Hannity seethed. “You reek of ignorance, you reek of political bias. So Judge Sullivan, you and you alone from this day forward are responsible for continuing what has been a travesty of justice that destroyed four years of an American hero’s life, and it’s time for a new venue and a new judge and someone unlike you that doesn’t have political bias.” “The health experts keep saying inconvenient things” Meanwhile, when Fox News did discover time to cowl the coronavirus, it was executed partially by the lens of criticizing Dr. Anthony Fauci. After the Fox News prime time line up beat up on Fauci the night time earlier than, Carlson resumed doing so on Wednesday. Carlson, who known as Fauci a “buffoon” earlier within the week, mentioned Fauci is “sometimes absurd.” And he mocked him as a “stone-cold genius who you are not allowed to question.” Carlson’s earlier remarks drew scrutiny from hosts on CNN and MSNBC. John Berman quipped, “[Fauci] was called a buffoon. That might be a subject Tucker Carlson knows something about.” Nicole Wallace pointed out, “Fox has not just played with fire, but been singed with the reckless commentary of people on their air.” And Chris Hayes summed up: “The bigger problem is that the President and the people who are tasked with propagandizing on his behalf, do not like that the health experts keep saying inconvenient things.” Limbaugh explains Trump’s Fauci technique Radio host Rush Limbaugh fielded a question Wednesday from a caller who requested why Trump continues to reward Fauci. Limbaugh defined how Trump ought to “deal” with Fauci, given that he’s so extensively revered. “You praise him to the hilt, exactly like Trump is doing,” Limbaugh mentioned. “You praise him to the hilt. You talk about how brilliant he is, and you say that we’re so lucky to have Fauci.” “‘Oh, my God. Tony, you should run for office,’ and then privately you ignore every damn thing he says and implement your own policy,” Limbaugh added. “That’s the only way you can do it.” The caller requested Limbaugh if Trump will pursue such a method. “I think he already is,” Limbaugh replied. >> Of observe: Trump criticized Fauci on Wednesday, saying his reply on faculties reopening was not “acceptable…”





