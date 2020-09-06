Fox News contradicts its own reporting on Trump comments

By
Mayukh Saha
-

A controversial report in The Atlantic that said President Donald Trump disparaged US military members who died in service later had key details confirmed by other news outlets, including Fox News. Hours after network correspondent Jennifer Griffin confirmed portions of the story, Fox News host Greg Gutfeld contradicted her reporting by calling the news “a hoax.”

