Fox News Ainsley Earhardt Fires Back At Pelosi After Speaker Refers To AG Barr As A ‘Blob’

Ainsley Earhardt, co-host of Fox & Friends, called Nancy Pelosi out after the House Speaker described Attorney General William Barr as a “blob” and “henchman” for President Trump.

Following Barr’s testimony on Capitol Hill Tuesday, a spectacle meant only to make Democrat lawmakers feel good about themselves by “reclaiming their time,” Pelosi attacked the Attorney General for allegedly doing the President’s bidding.

She was particularly distraught over his use of federal law enforcement to quell violence in cities like Portland and Chicago.

“He was like a blob,” she said, sputtering along in an MSNBC interview. “He was like a, just a henchman for the president of the United States, instead of the attorney general of the United States of America.”

Name-calling. The woman who is second in line to the presidency and her best retort is to call Barr a blob.

“You don’t send in people acting like storm troopers into the scene,” Speaker Pelosi says of AG Barr defending the use of federal force in his House testimony. “He should be answering for what he did at Lafayette Square … He was like a blob — just a henchman for the president.” pic.twitter.com/RGqBhEDJNC — MSNBC (@MSNBC) July 29, 2020

RELATED: Lindsey Graham: Somebody From Obama’s FBI Needs To Go To Jail

Double Standard

Earhardt was quick to call out the fact that there is quite the double standard in Pelosi’s disrespectful comments about Barr.

“Nancy Pelosi is saying that he is a henchman and a blob, and there’s a double standard there,” she accused. “What if someone called a woman a blob?”

The Fox & Friends host then turned it over to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for his thoughts on the House Speaker’s attack.

“It’s terrible,” he replied. “But this is the same individual who said that the President of the United States is an imposter back during impeachment.”

Jordan added, “I don’t take what she says about people in the administration very seriously.”

To that point, America doesn’t really take what she says seriously. Earhardt is right – imagine the uproar had a Republican called a female Democrat a ‘blob’ or any other schoolyard insult.

They’d be forced to apologize from the House floor.

Ainsley Earhardt claims there’s “a double standard” in Nancy Pelosi calling Attorney General Barr a blob: “What if someone called a woman a blob?” pic.twitter.com/PHszUJRMQ0 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) July 29, 2020

RELATED: ESPN Host Who Mocked Trump For Saying Seattle Protesters Were Violent Comes Home To Find Apartment Complex Torched – Now He Wants A Gun

What Barr Really Said

In Barr’s opening statement he spoke of “one standard of justice” and how he has “handled criminal matters that have come to me for a decision in this way.”

He was clear and concise about his independence from the administration.

“The President has not attempted to interfere in these decisions,” he stated. “On the contrary, he has told me from the start that he expects me to exercise my independent judgment to make whatever call I think is right.”

In other words, not a henchman by any means.

SUPERCUT: Bill Barr: “The law says…” Democrats: “RECLAIMING MY TIME!!” pic.twitter.com/pajVJqFBTz — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 28, 2020

Pelosi went on to reiterate her disgusting claims that federal law enforcement officers are the equivalent of “stormtroopers.”

“Peaceful protest is who we are and what we do. And do some other people come along and try to disrupt? Yes,” she said. “But you don’t send in people acting like stormtroopers into the scene and evoking even more, even more unease and unrest.”

Imagine that line of thinking in dealing with other crimes. You don’t send police into a bank robbery and put the bank at risk. You don’t send police to a domestic violence situation and cause the assailant to become ‘uneasy.’

It’s clear Pelosi’s mind is ‘like a blob’ – a dark, shapeless and aimless mass of darkness.