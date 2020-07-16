Fox made Nick Cannon apologize to keep his Masked Singer job, sources say

Fox forced Nick Cannon to issue a public apology in order to keep his job as the host of The Masked Singer amid calls to fire the star for his anti-Semitic comments, DailyMail.com has learned.

Fox confirmed Cannon will continue hosting the singing competition after he finally apologized to members of the Jewish community in a series of tweets late Wednesday night.

‘He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe,’ the network said in a statement.

‘Nick has sincerely apologized, and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly.’

Cannon’s future at Fox remained uncertain on Wednesday after he was fired from ViacomCBS a day earlier for spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and saying white people were ‘savages’ and ‘evil’ on his YouTube talk show.

Nick Cannon was allegedly forced to issue a public apology over his anti-Semitic remarks in order to keep his job hosting The Masked Singer (pictured) on Fox

Nick Cannon finally apologized for his anti-Semitic remarks in a series of tweets Wednesday evening

Fox has come under pressure to fire the star following criticism from members of the Jewish community on Twitter

The 39-year-old had served as the host and executive producer of the reality singing competition since it premiered in January 2019 and was reported to be making $70,000 per episode.

Since news of Cannon’s firing by the media giant broke on Tuesday, calls have grown on social media for the actor to be fired from his gig at Fox as well.

‘Hey @FOXTV and @Lionsgate when are going to fire Nick Cannon, the anti-Semtiic bigot?’ one user tweeted.

‘I hope Fox network fires Nick Cannon from The Masked Singer for his horrific anti-Semitic comments,’ said another.

The person argued ‘there is no way’ Cannon should be able to keep his job if Roseanne, who was fired from ABC in 2018, was terminated for a racist tweet.

The network was also criticized for their delayed response to the controversy, with many members of the Jewish community demanding action.

‘#FOXTV, #LionsGate and the producers of actor Nick Cannon’s upcoming daytime talk show are remaining silent about the TV host’s recent anti-Semitic tirade, which included comments claiming that Jews control the global banking system,’ tweeted Jewish philanthropist Adam Milstein.

‘@FoxTV why are you silent on this??’ another user tweeted, referring to an article on Cannon’s podcast.

ViacomCBS cut ties with Nick Cannon on Tuesday after the actor made anti-white remarks and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories during an episode of his ‘Cannon’s Class’ talk show on YouTube

Until late Wednesday night, Cannon had remained defiant amid the backlash and even demanded his own apology from ViacomCBS which he accused of trying to silence him and of ‘swindling away’ his $1billion Wild ‘N Out show.

Sources told DailyMail.com he was to apologize in order to keep his gig on the show. DailyMail.com has contacted Fox for comment.

Cannon, who had claimed black people were the ‘true Hebrews’ and accused Jews of stealing their birthright, admitted to referencing ‘literature I assumed to be factual to uplift my community.’

Instead, he said, it ‘turned out to be hateful propaganda and stereotypical rhetoric that pained another community. For this I am deeply sorry but now together we can write a new chapter of healing.’

Cannon, who serves as the chairman of Nickelodeon’s TeenNick and formerly hosted America’s Got Talent, was widely criticized for his discussion with rapper Professor Griff, who was infamously kicked out of Public Enemy in 1989 for saying ‘Jews are wicked.’

Cannon (pictured with ex-wife Mariah Carey and their twins, Monroe and Moroccan in 2017) became chairman and creative consultant of Nickelodeon’s TeenNick channel in 2009

He later took to Twitter to apologize for his words and revealed the video of the controversial episode has now been taken down.

‘First and foremost I extend my deepest and most sincere apologies to my Jewish sisters and brothers for the hurtful and divisive words that came out of my mouth during my interview with Richard Griffin,’ Cannon said.

‘They reinforced the worst stereotypes of a proud and magnificent people and I feel ashamed of the uninformed and naïve place that these words came from. The video of this interview has since been removed.’

The two delved into anti-Semitic tropes and promoted conspiracy theories about Jews that echoed the views of controversial Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

Cannon is among a number of black celebrities that have recently come under fire for anti-Semitic rhetoric and for claiming that black people are the true Hebrews.

NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar criticized several black celebrities in a column published by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday in which he said their anti-Semitic speech was a ‘troubling omen’ for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Jabbar, 73, referred to a series of tweets by Ice Cube last month that contained ‘creepy symbols and images’ implying Jews were responsible for the oppression of blacks.

He criticized the ‘lack of massive indignation’ over the posts, saying he was shocked to see little public outrage despite the ‘new Woke-fulness in Hollywood.’

‘It’s so disheartening to see people from groups that have been violently marginalized do the same thing to others without realizing that perpetuating this kind of bad logic is what perpetuates racism,’ Jabbar wrote.

Ice Cube fired back at Kareem Abdul-Jabbar after the basketball star criticized him and several black celebrities for their anti-Semitic posts

The rapper accused The Hollywood reporter of giving Jabbar ’30 pieces of silver to cut us down’

Ice Cube later fired back in a tweet on Wednesday saying: ‘Shame on the Hollywood Reporter who obviously gave my brother Kareem 30 pieces of silver to cut us down without even a phone call.’

The phrase is in reference to the biblical story of Judas who was given 30 pieces of silver to betray Jesus.

Jabbar is yet to publicly respond to Ice Cube’s comments.

The athlete’s column was published as backlash grew over an episode of Nick Cannon podcast in which the actor made anti-Semitic remarks and called white people ‘barbaric’, ‘evil’ and ‘savages’.

Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS on Tuesday for promoting ‘hateful speech’ in the widely circulated episode where he spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories claiming black people were robbed of their birthright by Jews.

The actor drew further backlash on Wednesday after he refused to say he was sorry and issued a statement accusing the media giant of being on the wrong side of history.

Jabbar did not mention Cannon in his piece but criticized Ice Cube and others of continuing ‘to defiantly marinate in their own prejudice’ even after they are called out.

‘Their arrogant and irrational response to accusations of anti-Semitism, rather than dissuade us, actually confirmed people’s worst opinions,’ Jabbar wrote.