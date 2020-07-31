Fox found with impressive shoe collection in Berlin

A fox in a leafy suburban area of Berlin has actually been entering the spirit of summer season – by gathering flip flops.

For weeks homeowners of Zehlendorf were baffled that a burglar was taking their flip flops and sports shoes from their gardens during the night.

Finally a guy found the perpetrator on a spot of wasteland, “in flagrante, carrying two blue flip flops in its mouth”, the day-to-day Tagesspiegel reports.

The fox had a stockpile of over 100 shoes, however not the guy’s missing out on running shoe.

The guy had actually presumed it may be a fox after raising the matter on an area watch site and getting problems from other residents about a missing out on set of shoes, or one missing out on shoe.

Tagesspiegel editor Felix Hackenbruch published pictures of the proof on Twitter.

