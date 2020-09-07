Fowler: Cam Heyward Signs Four Year Extension

By
Jackson Delong
-

Cam Heyward’s not leaving. That’s what he tweeted out Sunday evening followed up by Jeremy Fowler’s report the Steelers’ captain and leader has inked a four year, $71.4 million deal, keeping him in Pittsburgh for likely the rest of his career.

Fowler says the total value of the deal is a little over $75 million. He’s clarified it’s about $65 million in new money.

Moments before Fowler’s tweet, Heyward sent out this clip seemingly announcing the news.

Heyward, 31, has become one of the best defensive linemen in football. Drafted in the first round in 2011, he’s started 99 games, racking up 54 sacks and six forced fumbles. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and fan favorite in Pittsburgh.

Developing story.



