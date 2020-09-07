Fowler: Cam Heyward Signs Four Year Extension

Cam Heyward’s not leaving. That’s what he tweeted out Sunday evening followed up by Jeremy Fowler’s report the Steelers’ captain and leader has inked a four year, $71.4 million deal, keeping him in Pittsburgh for likely the rest of his career.

Steelers and Cam Heyward finalizing a four-year extension with a total value of $71.4-million, sources tell ESPN. Negotiated by @PerrettM of Element Sports. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 7, 2020

Fowler says the total value of the deal is a little over $75 million. He’s clarified it’s about $65 million in new money.

Totals for Cam Heyward on his new deal. *Five years, $75.1 million *$65.6 million in new money (includes last year of current deal) *Yearly average highest for defensive player over 30 in NFL history. Huge deal for an All-Pro and leader of Steelers D. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 7, 2020

Moments before Fowler’s tweet, Heyward sent out this clip seemingly announcing the news.

Pittsburgh is where I belong! pic.twitter.com/mMj3DbKm4T — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 7, 2020

Heyward, 31, has become one of the best defensive linemen in football. Drafted in the first round in 2011, he’s started 99 games, racking up 54 sacks and six forced fumbles. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro and fan favorite in Pittsburgh.

Developing story.