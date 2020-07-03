Fourth of July: Why this Independence Day will be unlike any other

Image copyright

Scenes like this are unlikely as the US faces a spike in coronavirus cases





For millions of Americans, celebrating 4 July is sold with certain rituals and traditions.

Parades, public fireworks displays and large family reunions are some of the most used ways Americans mark the country’s independence from Britain in 1776.

But this year is set to appear a little different. Here’s why.

1) Cancelled parades

Sadly, it looks like the floats will have to remain in the garage this year.

Cities across the US have cancelled their annual parades as cases of coronavirus continue to rise. The National Independence Day Parade in Washington DC is the highest-profile casualty.

“Covid-19 infection levels will not be abated to the degree that it would be safe,” its organisers said in a rather downcast statement.

The annual parade in Washington DC has been cancelled because of coronavirus





But the others have approached things with a more creative touch.

In the small town of Montgomery, Ohio, there is set to be a “reverse parade” where motorists will drive past a stationary show featuring the usual marching band, stilt walkers and floats.

Either way, we’re unlikely to see the kind of showpiece events that we’re used to. There’s always next year, at the very least.

2) Secret fireworks

Fireworks displays are synonymous with Independence Day and – while a raft of events have been cancelled – it is not all bad news.

Some organisers attended up with ingenious approaches to ensure they are able to still proceed without crowds gathering to look at.

Some cities want to avoid crowds gathering to look at the displays





In New York, the Macy’s Fireworks Show has been held over a series of nights at unspecified locations and times. Each show will last for just 5 minutes to avoid crowds being able to gather.

Other cities, such as Boston and Houston, are encouraging people to watch the fireworks from home on TV or online. Which brings us nicely onto…

3) …virtual events

It’s fair to say this pandemic has pushed a whole lot of visitors to do more online, and that generally seems to include celebrating Independence Day.

A signifigant amounts of events will be streamed on the web so they can be enjoyed safely at home.

The Capitol Fourth concert in Washington DC is one of the most well-known. This year, it was pre-recorded in “iconic locations across the country” and will be shown both on the web and on TV.

And in Los Angeles, an arts centre is set to host an “online block party” with music and other performances being shown live on Facebook. Plenty of other cities are planning to livestream concerts of their own.

What better way to commemorate the birth of a nation?





Oh, and one of the quirkier Independence Day traditions – Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest – is still going ahead with various Covid-19 precautions set up.

The century-old competition will be shown on TELEVISION where it’s previously attracted almost two million viewers. Some traditions are sacred, after all.

4) ‘Sorry, we’re closed’

While some events organisers are finding innovative ways to keep things on the right track, there’s no navigating around the fact that a whole lot of public spaces will be closed this week-end.

Bars and restaurants will be shut in many states, as officials continue to pull back on plans to reopen following the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

And beaches in states such as for instance Florida and California, which may normally be packed with holidaymakers, will be closed to the public.

There have already been protests over beach closures – such as for instance this one in California





But there is some consolation if you decided a trip to see a major attraction.

A fair few offer some form of online tour, including the USS Constitution which can be one of the world’s oldest warships. It’s set to stream virtual tours as well as a live 21-gun salute to mark Independence Day on Saturday.

5) Protests and politics

Beyond the pandemic, the US in addition has been rocked by still another major news event this year.

The death of African American George Floyd in police custody in May triggered nationwide protests and resulted in renewed demands for a finish to institutional racism. Many of these protests targeted statues of controversial historical figures.

Now, some officials are concerned that Independence Day could see further clashes at monuments and web sites.

Memorials to the Confederacy, an organization of southern states that fought to help keep slaves, have already been targeted





President Donald Trump’s administration has put “rapid deployment teams” in place to protect federal monuments around the country ahead of the long weekend.

“While the department respects every American’s right to protest peacefully, violence and civil unrest will not be tolerated,” Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said in a statement announcing the move.

There are also plans for Black Lives Matter protests on 4 July in a swathe of cities including Orlando, Newark and Washington DC.

6) The start date

While almost all of this year’s events will occur on 4th, the festivities will actually kick-off on 3rd.

That’s when President Trump will travel to the Mount Rushmore National Monument in South Dakota for the first firework display there in greater than a decade.

It’s proved to be a controversial arrange for a few reasons. Firstly, you will find environmental concerns as some fear the display could set off wildfires in the encompassing forest.

And Native American groups are intending to protest against Mr Trump’s visit since the monument to former US presidents was built on land sacred to the Sioux tribe.

President Trump will bring fighter jets and fireworks to Mount Rushmore on 3 July





The event in addition has attracted criticism because social distancing will not be enforced and masks will not be mandatory. “We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home,” the Republican governor said.

Mr Trump has promised a “special evening” back in Washington DC, too, where 10,000 fireworks will be set off as an ingredient of the “Salute to America” event which is still going ahead.

But the city’s Mayor Muriel Bowser has expressed concern and urged visitors to stay in the home. “Ask yourself, do you need to be there?” she said. “Do you know if you’ll be able to social distance?”

Their disagreement points to the fraught political backdrop that’s likely to make this year’s Independence Day – in more ways than one – unlike any other.