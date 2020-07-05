Fourth of July weekend marked by violence as girl, 7, among dead in Chicago, cities see deadly shootings

“Tonight, a 7-year-old girl in Austin joined an inventory of teenagers and young ones whose hopes and dreams were ended by the barrel of a gun,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said on Twitter late Saturday. “As a city, we should wrap our arms around our youth so they comprehend there’s the next for them that isn’t wrapped up in gun violence.”

CHICAGO VIOLENCE ERUPTS DURING HOLIDAY WEEKEND, AT THE VERY LEAST 67 SHOT AND 13 KILLED

The Chicago Police Department said one of the shootings happened prior to midnight on Saturday when four males opened fire on a sizable gathering in the street in the Englewood neighborhood.

Two males died at the scene and two more, including a 14-year-old boy, died at a hospital, in accordance with police spokesman Tom Ahern.

Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, a 7-year-old girl was fatally shot in the head while standing on the sidewalk at her grandmother’s house within a Fourth of July party in the Austin neighbor hood.

No one has been arrested for either of those shootings involving young ones, which came a week after having a 1-year-old boy riding in a car along with his mother and a 10-year-old girl on her behalf couch were shot and killed.

The city of Chicago was not alone in facing a violent holiday weekend.

New York City

In the country’s largest city at least three people were killed in over night shootings, police said Sunday morning.

The New York Police Department said a 20-year-old man was found dead in front of a police precinct on Atkins Avenue right after midnight on Sunday.

Hours later, at 4:22 a.m. officers discovered a 19-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the chest and a 27-year-old male with a gunshot wound left shoulder on East 39 Street in Brooklyn. EMS transported the 19-year-old to Kings County Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, as the 27-year-old was listed in stable condition.

At 5:09 a.m. police said a 40-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound to the chest in another Brooklyn neighborhood. The man was transported to Brookdale Hospital Medical Center, where that he was pronounced dead.

No arrest has been made in connection with any of the three deadly overnight shootings.

The New York Post reported that nearly 30 people were shot overnight in New York City, with 14 of them in northern Manhattan.

Authorities are still trying to find a gunman who opened fire in board daylight last week, killing a 20-year-old man.

Baltimore

Several shootings in the city of Baltimore within the weekend left at least one person dead and eight injured.

The Baltimore Police Department said a woman was killed and a man was injured in a double shooting in south Baltimore on Saturday morning.

That incident happened after four women were shot in a quadruple shooting in southwest Baltimore Friday night, FOX45 reported.

Around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, police said a 20-year-old man and 21-year-old man were injured in a shooting in Baltimore. Both ended up at hospitals in the southwest section of the city.

A 28-year-old man has been found in southeast Baltimore early Sunday with gunshot wounds. Information about their condition had not been released.

Memphis

A woman in Memphis has been shot dead while watching fireworks on Saturday night as other shootings were documented in the town.

The Memphis Police Department told FOX13 they were known as just after 10 p.mirielle. Saturday in order to Methodist University Hospital to get a “dead on arrival” unfamiliar call.

An analysis revealed that this woman have been killed while you’re watching fireworks.

Earlier in the day, 2 men had been in the parking great deal when an automobile pulled open up and opened up fire. Both were delivered to area private hospitals, where a single of the particular men will be in essential condition as well as the other will be stable, based on police.

Police told FOX13 four mankind has been jailed in reference to that capturing.

Philadelphia

Four individuals were shot over night in 2 separate shootings across Philadephia.

The Philadelphia Police Department told FOX29 the first occurrence was documented around 10:30 g.m. Saturday in the particular city’s East Germantown community.

A 37-year-old lady was chance twice in her hip and legs and a 21-year-old male has been grazed by a topic in your head, according to law enforcement. Both had been taken to a location hospital plus were in stable problem.

Another shooting has been reported in South Philadelphia near sixth and South Streets, in which a 26-year-old guy and a 22-year-old man had been found struggling with gunshot injuries to the hip and legs.

Both were transferred to an region hospital plus were in stable problem.

St. Louis

A child has been in essential condition right after being chance in your head on Saturday night.

The St. Louis Police Department told FOX2 shooting occurred at the intersection of Page Boulevard plus Pendleton Avenue at 10:45 g.m.

Details of the child’s age plus gender are not available.

Cleveland

An 8-year-old lady was hurt after becoming shot within a vehicle upon Saturday night time.

The Cleveland Police Department told FOX8 the girl has been sitting in the rearseat of an automobile near the intersection of East 138 St. and Harvard Ave. whenever someone began shooting plus struck the girl in the particular arm.

The kid was mindful and speaking and in stable problem at an region hospital.

Greenville, T.C.

Two individuals were killed and 8 were harm after a shooting early Sunday in a nightclub in South Carolina, based on officials.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the particular shooting occurred just before two a.mirielle. at the Lavish Lounge, located about 5 mls southwest of downtown Greenville, in South Carolina’s Upstate region.

“It’s a terrible situation to be quite honest,” Sheriff Hobart Lewis said in a press meeting early Sunday.

Lewis said 2 Greenville County sheriff’s deputies were traveling by if they noticed the disturbance from Lavish Lounge just before two a.mirielle. and noticed a large group running away of home.

Both Lewis plus Bolt at first said 12 people have been wounded — with a minimum of four in critical problem, Lewis mentioned — yet Bolt later on confirmed to Fox News the particular casualty physique had been modified.

Bolt said there was 10 sufferers from the capturing and 2 have was a victim of their accidental injuries. The 8 other victims’ injuries range between non-life-threatening in order to critical.

Two potential foods are being wanted though there is certainly limited home elevators them, Fox Carolina reported.

