Americans celebrate the Fourth of July every year, with 2020 marking the 244th anniversary of the founding of the United States.

Usually an occasion for parties, barbecues, and fireworks, the most critical national holiday on the American calendar will in 2010 be marked by socially-distanced gatherings and cancelled public events as the country emerges from months of coronavirus pandemic lockdowns.

Weeks of national unrest, from riots and looting to the destruction of monuments, may have an not known impact on what has traditionally been an unabashed expression of patriotic pride.





Despite the heightened temperature of both the country and Covid-19 sufferers, however, Air Force flyovers and fireworks it’s still held above the White House.

For the uninitiated, listed here is everything you need to understand.

Protesters unveil a statue of US President Donald Trump tweeting on a toilet, at the National Mall ahead of the, "Salute to America" Fourth of July event around President Donald Trump at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. People watch the Independence Day parade because it passes in-front of the National Archives. Parade-goers sit at the National Archives for the reading of the Declaration of Independence and the Independence Day Parade along Constitution Avenue. A jump rope team on Constitution Avenue. Men dance close to the Sikhs of America float. A clown passes by on a bicycle. Demonstrators hold signs in front of a "Baby Trump" balloon. A girls helps carrying a U.S. flag as she takes part in a parade. Miss Maryland, Mariela Pepin, wearing her sash and tiara, rides in an open-top vehicle. A man dressed in a historical uniform waves from the float. Women in roller derby outfits skate by with national flags. People move a statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump. A dressed-up man gestures next to a horse. A woman wears a special button as she joins the others to view the parade. People gather to watch. A supporter of US President Donald J. Trump. US Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps. Protesters gather near a sculpture depicting President Donald Trump. People carry U.S. flags as they indulge in a parade. A man displays U.S. flag-themed pants. A woman waves while holding a sizable US flag. People move a statue depicting U.S. President Donald Trump.

What is it?

The occasion honours the signing of the Declaration of Independence by the Founding Fathers on 4 July 1776.

In putting quill to parchment, these 56 statesmen — Thomas Jefferson and Benjamin Franklin among them — renounced the British Empire and pronounced the North American colonies free states.

A modern superpower was born.

What’s the story behind it?

The British Empire had built a commanding presence in the New World since Sir Walter Raleigh led the first attempts to establish settlements on the east coast in the late Elizabethan era.

By the 18th century, North America was governed from London and comprised of the Thirteen Colonies, consisting of Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Georgia, Connecticut, Massachusetts Bay, Maryland, South Carolina, New Hampshire, Virginia, New York, North Carolina and Rhode Island and the Providence Plantations.

Primarily agricultural lands, the Thirteen Colonies were exploited by their imperial rulers for their resources, particularly the territories’ lucrative tobacco crops.

While relations between settlers and the Crown were initially amicable, tensions began to escalate under King George III over opposition to the imposition of British laws and taxes, somewhat the Stamp Act. A growing spirit of nationalism swelled among the native-born.

By 1765, Americans began to demand an end to “taxation without representation”, calling for their voices to be heard in the Houses of Parliament.

Acts of dissent followed, notably the Boston Tea Party in 1773. A protest against the Tea Act, which gave the East India Company a monopoly, the incident saw an organization known as the Sons of Liberty dressed as Native Americans dump an entire shipment of imported British tea leaves in to the city’s harbour.

The demonstration was both a gleeful satire of the ruling power’s obsession with its national beverage and a call to arms against the decadence and entitlement of empire.

Further ill-feeling was fostered by the Coercive Acts, referred to as the “Intolerable Acts” among American Patriots, which retracted Massachusetts’ semi-independence as punishment for the Tea Party humiliation.

Two Continental Congresses were staged bringing together delegates from the Thirteen Colonies to coordinate the resistance. At the second meeting in Philadelphia in 1775, the Declaration of Independence was signed and the American War of Independence declared, with open combat erupting in Concord, Massachusetts, that April. The conflict would rage for eight years, until the signing of the Treaty of Paris in 1783.

The declaration was drafted by the Committee of Five — Jefferson, Franklin, John Adams, Roger Sherman and Robert Livingston — and established citizens’ “unalienable” rights, observing that “all men are created equal” and enshrining the individual’s entitlement to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”.

The draft was submitted to Congress on 28 June 1776, voted into law on 2 July and formally ratified on 4 July, a romantic date that has been celebrated by patriotic Americans from the time. It was published in The Pennsylvania Evening Post two days later.

How has it been celebrated for the duration of history?

The first readings of the Declaration were produced in Philadelphia squares and met with bonfires and the ringing of bells.

In Bristol, Rhode Island, a salute of 13 gunshots in the morning and evening marked the day in 1777, the country’s first formal 4 July celebration and a spot of pride in the town even today, which has held an annual parade since 1785.

In 1778, George Washington, a general in the revolutionary army, issued his troops with a double rum ration to cheer the day.

The first recorded music commemorating independence was the “Psalm of Joy”, published by Johann Friedrich Peter in Salem, North Carolina, in 1783.

Congress made the day an unpaid national holiday for federal workers in 1870 however it has been a paid vacation since 1938.

How do people celebrate it today?

While all major cities traditionally celebrate Independence Day with spectacular fireworks displays, the coronavirus pandemic has led to a patchwork of events being cancelled, restructured or replaced by smaller-scale alternatives to stick to CDC directions on public gatherings.

For the federal government’s part, Donald Trump is planning on attending a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on 3 July while the White House confirmed its 2nd 4 July “2020 Salute to America”, to be held in DC with “music, military demonstrations and flyovers” before a presidential speech and fireworks over the National Mall.

At the individual level, the nationwide Covid-19 response will even impact a celebration usually marked with picnics, family reunions, vacations, barbecues, baseball games, marches, and brass bands playing The Star-Spangled Banner.