Fourth “not acceptable” for Scott Redding

Ducati rider Redding had been trailing heading into the first of two back-to-back weekends at Aragon, but wrested the lead of the championship by leading a one-two finish for the Italian manufacturer as Kawasaki man Rea could only muster.

However, the pendulum swung back in favour of Rea on Sunday, as the five-time champion won both the Superpole race and the second full-length contest to open up a lead of 10 points ahead of Redding, who finished fourth.

Following his victory on Saturday and second-place finish in the sprint race, Redding was dismayed to finish off the podium while teammate Chaz Davies was second.

“In the race I struggled a lot with the grip, I couldn’t get the tyre to hook up, couldn’t get grip to go forward,” Redding told WorldSBK.com. “I struggled from the beginning in the first laps, I tried to push and push, but I just used more tyre and it wasn’t really working.

“Then I had a small problem at the end of the back straight, I went wide, came back. I couldn’t get the rhythm I thought I was able to go with.

“We need to do some stuff over the next couple of days to try and improve the bike for me. The question mark [was] is it the tyre or the bike. I felt better in [Saturday’s] race, honestly, and Chaz was very strong today.

“Maybe it’s something to do with the tyre,…