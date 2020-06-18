Fourteen-year-old boy from Hampshire charged with plotting terror attack

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with plotting a terror attack.

The teenager, from Eastleigh, in Hampshire, has been charged with one count of preparation of terrorist acts linked to Islamist terrorism.

Counter Terrorism Policing South East (CTPSE) say the boy, who can’t be named for legal reasons because of his age, was arrested by officers from Hampshire Constabulary on 12 June.

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

He was later further arrested under the Terrorism Act by CTPSE detectives and charged on Wednesday evening.





He is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Read more

CTPSE said it believed the incident was “isolated”, with no wider risk to the community.

It added in a statement: “We know the community of Eastleigh could be concerned about this news, however Hampshire Constabulary have been working closely with colleagues in Counter Terrorism Policing South East with this investigation and we want to reassure you that individuals believe the investigation is isolated, and with no known wider risk to the community.

“If you think you have seen something suspicious that could be linked to terrorist activity have the confidence to share those concerns.

“It may be unusual behaviour in a particular place or at a particular period – don’t rely on the others.

“If you suspect it, report it by visiting www.gov.uk/ACT or by telephoning 0800 789 321.”