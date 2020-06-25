Four young children are taken to hospital with one fighting for his life after head-on collision 

Four young boys have been taken to hospital, one in a critical condition, after two cars collided on a road in Melbourne’s north.

Two cars travelling east on Barry Road in Dallas collided at around 5.15pm on Wednesday.

A four-year-old boy from Broadmeadows inside one of the vehicles has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

Another boy, seven, in exactly the same vehicle has been taken to hospital for observation while the driver, a 36-year-old woman, was uninjured in the collision.

Two four-year-old boys from Craigieburn in the 2nd car are being treated for minor injuries.

The woman driving the 2nd car, 26, was uninjured and is assisting police.

Investigators have spoken with a few people who were in the area during the time and witnessed the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.