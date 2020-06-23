Four years ago, I voted for Brexit. If only I’d known then what we all know now

Four years ago, I got a surprise. Something I’d voted for actually won. Yes, I was a moderately pro-Brexit Leave voter. Rather like Boris Johnson himself, according to his earliest contributions to what was greatly his campaign, I wasn’t sure it might actually happen even if there was a Leave vote.

The assumption was that David Cameron and the EU would swiftly organise a brand new package of reforms, favourable to Britain. Then there’d be yet another referendum on the improved “renegotiation” of the UK’s terms of membership. That was, after all, standard EU procedure after a citizenry had been asked something on a referendum and they’d said “no”. The EU kept asking the question until the voters retuned the “right answer”.

They’d done this with the Irish, French, Dutch and Danes. Why wouldn’t it be different for Britain?

Download the brand new Independent Premium app Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Watch more

Besides, even if Leave meant Leave the mutual interests of both sides would mean a deal for Britain that allowed us to get hitched on to faster growing economies such as China and India. No one was denying that the EU had some formidable flaws and problems of its own. The dynamic, rapidly expanding bloc had had its most readily useful days; Britain would exit all the political complications and be permitted the trading relationship, having our cake and consuming it too. Isn’t that what Norway and Switzerland do?





It hasn’t quite ended up like that. I did not vote for – or desire at any rate – an alleged “hard Brexit” that may gave a hugely damaging effect on the economy and jobs. We don’t have free trade deals with someone else, and even we did they’d not – cannot – make up for the loss of trade with the single market.

Even now, four years on, we don’t know our terms of exit. When they become knowable, they’ll still lack democratic legitimacy; we should have that second referendum – the “final say” on Brexit.

If I knew then what I know now, I’d not have voted Leave. I can only reflect that it is still what nearly all my fellow citizens could have wanted, though probably not in this form. The key to the question is immigration, which undercuts all of those other politics of Brexit.

Read more

Back in 2016 it seemed that there were people – I exaggerate only a little – who didn’t care a damn about losing their job or watching their young ones being made redundant provided immigration came down. (The biggest Leave votes were in areas with the most to reduce in terms of jobs, such as the north east). Allied to that was the argument that Britain was being pushed around by some alien imperial bureaucracy. That was why the “take back control” had such a visceral appeal.

And, to be fair, no one could argue the EU is some sort of democratic paradigm. There isn’t any continent-wide polity, no real pan-European party system. There is no single language, and no popular for Europe-wide debates.

On the media, our political discourse is still entirely national; we don’t watch a EU finance minister, say a French centrist, arguing with a Spanish leader of the EU opposition about cutting taxes. The customs union, single market, the euro, the flag, the anthem and direct elections and powers for the European Parliament have all failed to produce a European political identity that commands wider respect, not to mention loyalty or respect. And that is what went wrong four years ago.